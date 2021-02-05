Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DGX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

