QunQun Price Tops $0.0025 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $192,349.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars.

