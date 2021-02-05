R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.07

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.07 and traded as low as $57.00. R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 75,781 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £25.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26.

About R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

