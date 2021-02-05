Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 301,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 85,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

