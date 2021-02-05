Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) were down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 569,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 553,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

