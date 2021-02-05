Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $6,262.23 and $20.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.