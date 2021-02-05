Raiden Network Token One Day Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 33% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00219036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.