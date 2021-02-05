Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) Trading 57.1% Higher

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) (CVE:RPC) shot up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 168,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 35,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Raise Production Inc. (RPC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, develops well pumping systems for deviated and horizontal oil and gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company offers Raise Efficient Artificial Lift (REAL) system that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

