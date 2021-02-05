Rally Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $19.08 million and $792,662.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

