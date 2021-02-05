Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Rambus worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 300.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.26 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

