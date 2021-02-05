RAMP (RAMP) Hits Market Cap of $43.90 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $20.11 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,479,172 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

