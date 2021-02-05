Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.74

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $16.09. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2,980 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

