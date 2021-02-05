Rapidz Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $4.48 million and $8,374.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

