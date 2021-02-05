Rarible Trading Up 172.9% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $29.18 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00026646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded up 172.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

