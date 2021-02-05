Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,579.09

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,579.09 and traded as high as $1,592.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,588.00, with a volume of 37,457 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

Get Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £913.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,565.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,579.09.

In other Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) news, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £1,483 ($1,937.55).

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.