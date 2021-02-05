RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €521.18 ($613.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €825.00 ($970.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €762.57 and its 200 day moving average is €664.29. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

