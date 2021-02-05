Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.