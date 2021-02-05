Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $42,035.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,047,085,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

