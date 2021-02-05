Raymond James Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $41.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
ONEW opened at $34.91 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $522.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
