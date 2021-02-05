Raymond James Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $41.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ONEW opened at $34.91 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $522.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

