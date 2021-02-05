Raymond James Increases 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.50

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

VNP stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.20. 292,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$350.29 million and a PE ratio of 69.33.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

