Raymond James Increases Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of IFP traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.85. 483,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.68. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.34.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

