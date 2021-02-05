Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

