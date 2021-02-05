Raymond James Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

