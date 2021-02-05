Raymond James Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Market Perform

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NEWR opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

