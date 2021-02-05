Raymond James Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

