Raymond James Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $114.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 24,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,364. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -89.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

