Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,005,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 116,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,356. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

