RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $108.95. 174,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

