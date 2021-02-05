RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,206. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.91 and its 200 day moving average is $382.16. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.