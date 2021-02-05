RBA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 284,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

