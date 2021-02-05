RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.