RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 279,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373,891. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.