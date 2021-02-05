RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,013 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

