RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Up 17.4%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 1,587,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 937,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.