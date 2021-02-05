Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

