Rebased Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,343.42 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Rebased token can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003244 BTC on exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $184,343.42 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

