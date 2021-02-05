Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

1/27/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/25/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/4/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $4.59 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/21/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/8/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,677,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,585,576. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

