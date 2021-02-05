Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Getty Realty (GTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY):

1/26/2021 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

1/25/2021 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Getty Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

GTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 76,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

