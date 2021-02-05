Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

1/27/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

1/21/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

1/19/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

1/11/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

1/8/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 27,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.