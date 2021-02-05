Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSA Safety (MSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) recently:

2/5/2021 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

2/2/2021 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – MSA Safety had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – MSA Safety is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MSA traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. 211,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,650. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $202,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

