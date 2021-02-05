Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/23/2020 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 2,112,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,290. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

