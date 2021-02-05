Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2021 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

2/1/2021 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

1/29/2021 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/13/2021 – OceanFirst Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

1/7/2021 – OceanFirst Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

12/17/2020 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 221,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Get OceanFirst Financial Corp alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.