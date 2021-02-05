Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. "

1/27/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/16/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 913,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,290. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $267.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

