Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edap Tms (EDAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) recently:

1/25/2021 – Edap Tms is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Edap Tms was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

1/12/2021 – Edap Tms had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 313,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $247.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Get Edap Tms SA alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.