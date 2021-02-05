Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nidec (NJDCY)

Nidec (OTCMKTS: NJDCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

2/3/2021 – Nidec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

1/28/2021 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

1/20/2021 – Nidec is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,308. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nidec Co. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

Get Nidec Co alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.