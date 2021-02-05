Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

1/4/2021 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

12/15/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

PNFP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 209,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,143. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $41,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $178,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

