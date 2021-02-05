RED Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. RED has a market capitalization of $421,856.73 and approximately $20,192.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00404003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000220 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars.

