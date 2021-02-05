Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,373,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 976,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

