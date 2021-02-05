Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,373,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 976,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.