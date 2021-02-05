ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.56 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $88.56 million and $1.64 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.68 or 1.00311139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.01 or 0.01268507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00304286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00201446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

