Reef Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96.87 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $87.03 million and $96.87 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

